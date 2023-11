LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police told 6 News a three-vehicle crash happened just after 4 a.m. Friday in Lansing.

Lansing Police Sergeant Hannah Robeson said it happened near the corner of North Martin Luther King Blvd. and Oakland Avenue.

Robeson said two people were taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

The Lansing Police Department is still investigating.