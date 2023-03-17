Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS) – Three cats are looking for their forever homes after they were abandoned on the side of a mid-Michigan road.

One of the cats is recovering after he was rushed to the vet.

Friday around 5:30 a.m., a Grand Ledge woman was driving her husband to work on Promec Drive when she noticed not one, not two, but three full-grown cats crammed into one carrier, left in the pouring rain.

“I noticed something in the road. I thought it was a box. After I dropped him off on my way back, I kind of flashed my brights and realized it was a cat carrier,” said Kassandra Hiltner, a Grand Ledge woman who found the cats.

Hiltner is a cat owner herself. When she stopped to check out the carrier, she hoped it would be empty. But inside were three cold, wet, and scared cats.

“I was already upset finding them in the rain left there, but when I saw there were three cats shoved in that carrier, I was almost outraged.”

Once she got home, she immediately logged on to Facebook to share what had happened, desperate to find a rescue or someone to help care for the cats who were left to die.

That’s when she found Josephine Powers, a volunteer with the group Saved by Zade, a non-profit cat rescue located in Lansing and Jackson.

“I am grateful for people like Kassandra who see a problem. Nobody asked her to do anything about it, but her heart told her to do it,” said Powers.

Kassandra and Josephine both want to remind people that there are options and that abandoning an animal is illegal.

“Before doing something like just abandoning them in the middle of a road, definitely reach out, social media, internet resources, anything like that can definitely get you some answers on where they can go to be safely re-homed,” said Hiltner.