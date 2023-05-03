LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three men are wanted for various crimes in mid-Michigan this week.
If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.
Have you seen Demarcus Johnquez Smith?
The 26-year-old man is wanted for absconding from, or failing to report to parole.
He is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Lansing police also need assistance in finding Juan Jose Lopez Jr., who is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.
The 47-year-old is 5-foot-7 and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The last person on the docket for Crime Stoppers this week is Anthony Ray Rathburn.
The 37-year-old is wanted for a drug offense in Lansing.
He is 6-foot-2 and weighs around 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Once again, if you have information regarding the individuals listed above , call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.