LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three men are wanted for various crimes in mid-Michigan this week.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Have you seen Demarcus Johnquez Smith?

The 26-year-old man is wanted for absconding from, or failing to report to parole.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lansing police also need assistance in finding Juan Jose Lopez Jr., who is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

The 47-year-old is 5-foot-7 and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The last person on the docket for Crime Stoppers this week is Anthony Ray Rathburn.

The 37-year-old is wanted for a drug offense in Lansing.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs around 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Once again, if you have information regarding the individuals listed above , call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.