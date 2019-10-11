Three suspects in Hillsdale County home invasion arrested

Scipio Township, Hillsdale County, MI —

Michigan State Police have arrested three subjects involved in the home invasion that occurred on E. Hastings Lake Road during the evening hours of Oct 6, 2019.

A 28-year-old man from Pittsford, a 29-year-old man from Osseo, and a 19-year-old woman from Osseo were arrested.

All three are currently lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail pending arraignment.

Numerous property items including guns were taken during the home invasion and have been recovered. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department.