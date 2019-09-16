Ticket sales start today for Disney’s Aladdin at Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Discover a whole new world in East Lansing as Disney’s Aladdin hits the Wharton Center this December.
Tickets went on sale today for the Broadway Musical from the producer of The Lion King. The musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.
The show runs at Cobb Great Hall between December 4th and the 15th with tickets starting at $30.
ALADDIN is adapted from the 1992 animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales.
