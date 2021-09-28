TikTok page run by MSU student goes viral

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A TikTok page run by an anonymous MSU student has gone viral. The account is called Fake People@ Michigan State.

The page has more than 28,000 followers and 493,000 likes.

The posts are videos, usually taken from a high angle, of random people walking around campus with overlaid text telling a funny, fake but realistic story of what that person is doing.

“All of my time of being at MSU, I’ve kind of gathered a bunch of inside jokes on campus,” the account head said. “So like frat boys talking about a fantasy football draft, I really don’t relate much to that crowd, but I knew that that would be something people could be like ‘That’s funny.’ From there, it kind of just started building steam.”

One morning, zoology senior, Bailey Walker said she was scrolling through the page because it was shared on Snapchat. While she was engaging with the page she then discovered herself featured.

“I thought it was kind of weird at first that someone was just going around filming random people and making up a story for them,” Walker said. “But then I saw that it was a trend, so I was like ‘Okay, it’s a little cool.’”

Walker was unaware of this MSU page, but others on the other hand check it everyday excited and hoping to see themselves featured.

“I know in my instance, I’m checking it at least once a day just on the off chance that I’m on it or my friends are on it,” law student, Garrett Conway said. “I find that on days when the weather is a little cooler, I’m more inclined to walk to class on the off-chance (that I’ll be featured).”

The trend is becoming very popular and even other universities have pages that are similar.

Fake People@ Michigan State does not know who wants to be on the page or not. They film to be humorous.

“I’m never trying to take these videos in an egregious way of like ‘Oh, they look stupid,’” the account head said. “Someone literally just happens to be walking around the corner, I take a video and then I build up a fake persona.”

The account owner uses a method to coming up with what to say for each person filmed.

“I’ll pick random frat or sorority or something, then I’ll pick a bar, and that’s kind of how it’ll be made,” the account head said. “And then sometimes, I’m like ‘Do I want to do my own personal inside jokes like out into the public?’ and it just depends on the video itself.”