EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatch recordings show it was 13 minutes between when a gunman opened fire at a Michigan State University hall and then the second set of shots were fired at another building.

Three people were killed in the Feb. 13 shooting, identified Tuesday as students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. Five more students were seriously injured.

Just a little over four hours the first 911 calls came in, the suspect, Anthony McRae, 43, shot and killed himself.

TIMELINE

8:18 p.m.: Ingham County dispatchers receive frantic calls from inside Berkey Hall. They send campus police to the hall.

“MSU units, I’ve got a shots fired complaint at Berkey Hall, 509 East Circle. 509 East Circle. Multiple callers calling it in right now,” the dispatcher said.

More calls come in over the next few minutes and more units are sent to the scene.

“County units for a shooting. It’s going to be in Berkey Hall at MSU, 509 East Circle Drive. I need units clear,” dispatch said.

A dispatcher says she has a victim on the phone.

8:19 p.m.: Dispatch calls out another victim.

“I have a victim saying that there’s a (name) in a classroom who’s been shot. They don’t have a room number. We’re getting further,” dispatch said.

8:20 p.m.: Dispatchers advise there are multiple victims and there’s an active shooter is in the hallway.

8:24 p.m.: “OK, I’ve got potential shots fired to the west,” an officer tells dispatch.

8:27 p.m.: As police respond to the shooting in Berkey Hall, witnesses say they see the shooter head toward the MSU Union, a couple of buildings away from Berkey.

Dispatchers give a description: “Shorter male, possibly Black, with a mask, with a handgun. Again, last seen on foot heading towards the Union.”

8:31 p.m.: Dispatchers call units to the Union building for a second shooting.

“Any units on this channel, shooter is in the Union building. Currently in the Union building. Any LPD units on this channel. Shooter in the Union building,” dispatch said.

An alert goes out to students at the campus with the warning to ‘run, hide, fight.’

“While officers were in Berkey Hall, the suspect moved over to the Union and when the incident took place there, officers quickly redeployed to the Union. And that’s when the suspect left out the north door of the Union, which is the point that he was last seen,” MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman later said during a news conference.

First responders stage outside Berkey Hall following shootings on the campus of Michigan State University, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Police at the scene of a shooting at MSU on Feb. 13, 2023. Police at the scene of a shooting at MSU on Feb. 13, 2023.

8:40 p.m.: MSU police in a tweet orders students to shelter in place.

9:34 p.m.: MSU police says there is only one suspect. Hundreds of officers from neighboring agencies were involved in responding to the shooting and searching for the suspect.

11 p.m.: The suspect is caught on security cameras, according to campus police.

11:08 p.m.: Police announced that five people were critically hurt in the shooting.

11:18 p.m.: Police release two photos of the suspect.

11:35 p.m.: According to MSU police, a caller tip helped officers find the suspect.

11:36 p.m.: MSU police confirm that three people have died, along with the five people who were hurt. Two were killed in Berkey Hall and one at the MSU Union.

12:27 a.m. Tuesday: Police announce that the suspect is dead. He shot and killed himself in the city of Lansing.

The hunt for the suspect ended in the area of Lake Lansing Road at Larch Street, which is nearly 4 miles from campus.

Early morning Tuesday: A large police presence, including the state police bomb squad and K-9 units, are seen around a home in the area of Creston Avenue and E. Howe Avenue in Lansing. Police did not immediately confirm if the scene was connected to the shooting, but did say other locations were being investigated.

8:45 a.m. Tuesday: The suspect is identified. He does not have any connection to the campus.

SECURITY EXPERT: ‘POLICE DID AN EXCELLENT JOB’

One school security expert, Jason Russell, praised the police response during the shooting. Russell is a former Secret Service officer and now founder of a security consultant firm.

“They did an excellent job of making sure that they not only got everyone safe but also being able to find that suspect fairly quickly,” Russell said.

He said he listened to the scanner as the night unfolded. He said he was impressed with the dispatchers as they handled several 911 calls and sent officers to where they needed to be on a large campus, and he heard officers volunteering to go to different locations to make sure students were safe.

“I thought the police did an excellent job,” he said.

Russell said he didn’t think there were any gaps in security at the campus.

“These situations happen all the time, we’re becoming desensitized to it. Unfortunately I think every place that has an incident has to look and have their security examined,” he said. “It doesn’t appear that there was any lapse or gaps in security. These were publicly open buildings and you have an attacker who decided to take advantage of publicly open spaces.”

“I think that Michigan State University has done a good job of setting up safety and security,” he later added.

Russell’s daughter attends MSU. He said she is safe and came home on Tuesday.

“Obviously a lot of mixed emotions. We’re happy to have her home and safe, and our hearts and our prayers go out to every family that’s affected by this tragedy,” he said.

The university has done a good job of offering mental health support, and parents should pay attention to their kids and get them help if they need, he said.

“Thar’s nothing wrong with asking for helping and making sure to get somebody to talk to about these situations,” Russell said.

— News 8’s Joe LaFurgey contributed to this report.