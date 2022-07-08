LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to AAA, the average American $5,000 on gas in 2022.

Like Mara, many Americans have had to re-work their budget, just to afford gas.

“I’ve been trying to budget just try to do my best you know we have to keep on saving money keep on paying things gas prices are up grocery is up maybe cut out some things like certain foods like uber eats like that,” said Mara Glynn, a Lansing local.

So, how can you get the most out of your mileage?

Make sure your tires are properly inflated

Have the right oil in your car

Make sure your alignment is correct

Keep up with routine maintenance

Dustin Young of Belle Tire says that above all else, be sure your tires have air.

It’s a simple fix, but it could make a big difference in your fuel economy.

“If you had the right inflation in all your tires, it could save you fifty-three cents per gallon,” said Young.