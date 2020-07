A woman who lives near St. Johns spends a lot of time these days sewing for family members and strangers.

Winifred Maniez has been sewing for decades but since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, she has been using her time while quarantining safely at home, to give back to others.

Maniez is 92 years old, and tells 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer, she has no plans of slowing down.

Watch the “Tell Me Something Good” report from July 10, 2020 above.