TMSG: Church offers free food, childcare during COVID crisis

We’re still in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis and a local church is continuing to step up and help the mid-Michigan community.
During the first four months of the pandemic, Rivers of Life Church in Holt offered essential workers in need, free food, and childcare. But church members say, there’s still a lot of help to give.
6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Assistant Chief Photographer Connor Wilton explain how the church was able to pull this off and what it’s planning to do starting next month.
It’s the focus of this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” and you can watch the story above.
For more information on Rivers of Life Church, click here.