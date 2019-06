Returning empty bottles and cans isn’t something many people enjoy doing.

A Haslett man does though, and about three years ago he started his own recycling business called ‘Team Drew Bottle Service.’

But as Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good,’ the impact Drew Choma is making goes way beyond helping the environment.

Watch the inspiring story above.

To contact ‘Team Drew Bottle Service’ or to get more information, click here.