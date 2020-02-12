Most people don’t know this but, for about three years now, there has been a “Fight Club” in Lansing.
It has spread beyond just the Capital City now, and has roughly 200 members.
But as Chivon Kloepfer explains in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, the members aren’t battling each other, they’re battling serious personal issues and this club is helping them win the fight.
To learn more about the “”Fight Club” at Ink Therapy in Lansing, click here.
TMSG: “Fight Club” Helps Heal Wounds
