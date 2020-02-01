TMSG: “Fight Club” recognizes, supports personal struggles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Most people don’t know this, but for about three years now, there has been a “Fight Club” in the Greater Lansing Area.

In the video above, see how the nearly 200 members are not battling each other, but battling serious personal issues and this club is helping them win the fight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar