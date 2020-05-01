TMSG: Funds For Breast Cancer Fighters

The year 2020 is shaping up to be one of the most challenging years this state, country, and world has ever experienced.

Here in Michigan, more than one million people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.

Being unemployed is tough for anyone.

But it’s especially hard for someone who’s life-saving and expensive cancer treatments can’t stop.

Thankfully, there are resources to help; One of them being the non-profit ‘It’s A Breast Thing.’

As Chivon Kloepfer explains for this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ report, the charity has grants available, and this year they have doubled.

Watch the story above.

Click here for instructions on how to apply for a grant from ‘It’s A Breast Thing.’