TMSG: Help #PickUpLansing

Since August of 2020, a small group of people has been getting together for a couple of hours every other Saturday to pick up trash in the City of Lansing.

They volunteer and comb the bushes, streets, sidewalks, and green areas, looking for anything that’s not supposed to be there and they’ve come across a lot of interesting, and sometimes dangerous things.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to the co-founder of #PickUpLansing, which he hopes will become a movement that spreads to other cities as well.

It’s this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report and you can watch the video above.

