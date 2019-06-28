TMSG: Saving Scheffel’s Toy Project

As communities get ready for Fourth of July festivities, check out this list of fireworks displays:

On June 28th, gather at the Howell High School Complex at dusk as they light the night sky for the 35th annual Michigan Challenge Balloon Fest. On Saturday, 20 balloons will return to the launch field for a dazzling nighttime display complete with pyrotechnics.

Celebrate Meridian at the annual event on June 29th where the fireworks display begins at 10:15 p.m. The Meridian Township 4th of July Celebration is in Okemos at Central Park North with the best parking available at the north side of Meridian Mall.

The Hudson Mills Metropark Fireworks in Dexter is on July 2nd at 10:00 p.m. The five county celebration that has been a tradition for years that provides a safe and exciting way for the community to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

Join thousands of residents at the Delta Township Annual Fireworks Celebration at Sharp Park on July 3rd at dusk. This free event includes a concert from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Also on July 3rd at dusk is the Independence Day Fireworks at The Cascades in Jackson County. Located at Cascade Falls Park, music and other events accompany this largest fireworks display in Jackson County.

Portland High School hosts fireworks on July 3rd. Enjoy some added family fun with a parade starts at 10:00 a.m. on July 4th at Portland Middle School.

The City of Eaton Rapids invites you to celebrate the 4th of July. Start the day off with a parade at 11:00 a.m. Events will take place throughout the day including fireworks at Eaton Rapids High School Stadium.

Fowlerville Fireworks & Parade starts with the country car show at 3:00 p.m. The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. sharp followed by a concert and fireworks.

Horton / Hanover Area Fireworks is a three day event that includes a pancake breakfast, Run/Walk, parade, BBQ, talent show, sports contests, car shows and more.

Celebrate Independence Day at Adado Riverfront Park with a patriotic performance by the Lansing Concert Band that starts at 8:00 p.m. Stick around as the City of Lansing lights up the night sky with over 1,500 fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

The Mason Fourth of July Celebration is an annual fireworks display sponsored by the Dansville and Mason Fire Departments that is wiewable from the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

For a complete list of fireworks by county, check out michiganfireworks.com.

If you enjoy lighting your own fireworks, check out these safety tips provided by a firefighter to keep your Fourth of July safe as well as fun for the whole family.