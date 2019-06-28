TMSG: Saving Scheffel’s Toy Project

The R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project in Lansing is struggling and if things don’t change, it might need to close down. This, after decades serving children in the Greater Lansing Area.
Three days a week, a group of volunteers get together to make wooden toys for children in need.
For this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good,’ 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer visited the non-profit to learn more about the financial situation it’s in.
Watch the story above.
If you’d like to donate to the R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project, click here.