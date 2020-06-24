TMSG: Local Kids Passing Kindness Forward

Through the end of June, you have an opportunity to vote for a child in Michigan who is passing kindness forward in their community.

A total of ten kids, or groups have been nominated by the local non-profit ePIFanyNow for is annual Y-PIF award, which stands for Youth Passing It Forward.

The winner gets $500.00 to spend how they want.

Chivon Kloepfer introduces is to some of the nominees in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.

Watch the video above.

Voting for the Y-PIF Award costs just one dollar and the money goes directly to that child or group’s cause.

For more information, or to vote for one of the nominees, click here.

