TMSG: Local Singer “Sway Boi” Promoting the Positive in Songs

A Lansing-based singer, rapper and songwriter puts a unique spin on his songs.

His lyrics revolve around positively influencing children and teens to stay away from drugs, guns, and violence, and instead, encourages them to work hard, set goals, and follow their dreams.

He goes by “Sway Boi,” and he recently performed at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing.

Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Sway Boi for tonight’s “Tell Me Something Good” report.

For more information and to listen to Sway Boi’s songs, click the links below.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swayboimusic/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkxOjC6tMfASRWyDtpfIbZA

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/swayboimusic/

Sound cloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-552779752