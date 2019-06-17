TMSG: Record Amount of Registered Organ Donors

For last Friday’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ segment, Chivon Kloepfer focused on ‘Gift of Life Michigan’ and the success the non-profit has seen over the past decade in getting people to register to become organ donors.

This TMSG story was inspired by a Michigan family, who’s three year old son died in a car crash in March. He was able to save other lives by donating his organs and tissue.

You’ll also learn more about the organ donation process as Chivon asks officials about some myths and facts.

Watch the video above.

If you’re interested in learning more about Gift of Life Michigan, or if you’d like to register to be an organ donor, click this link: https://www.giftoflifemichigan.org/become-donor?tag=wlns