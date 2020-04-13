TMSG: Wharton Center Expands Stage

Like many businesses, the Wharton Center in East Lansing is closed right now because of Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order which is in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Wharton Center has needed to cancel many events this year, most recently, all of the Broadway musical performances by Wicked.

Despite the situation, Wharton officials are working to make the best of it, by entertaining people who support the center.

If you’re an artist, singer, dancer, play an instrument, lip-sync, or whatever your talent happens to be, the Wharton Center is now offering you a virtual stage.

Chivon Kloepfer has the details in this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ report.

Watch the video and get the details above.

For a link to the Wharton Center’s Instagram page, click here