TMSG: Will and Levi’s Reading Channel For Kids

Two boys from Vermontville love to read. They have books in their backpacks, in their parent’s vehicles, in their bedrooms, the living room, virtually all over their home.
So, when schools were forced to cancel face-to-face classes and libraries had to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Will and Levi Whitford decided they wanted to do something nice for kids who love reading as much as they do but might not have access to a lot of books.
For this week’s “Tell Me Something Good” report, Chivon Kloepfer spoke to the Whitford boys to learn more about a YouTube reading channel they kicked off a couple of weeks ago.
Watch the story above.
If you’d like to check out Will and Levi’s Reading Channel for Kids on YouTube, we have a link to it here.