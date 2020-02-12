Today all profits from Saddleback BBQ locations will go towards Mental Health America;

Monday evening, Saddleback BBQ’s surveillance camera captured a man driving a tractor shirtless in the back of its Okemos location.

Saddleback posted the shocking video on its Facebook page but later found out through a family member the man was struggling with mental health issues.

In response, all profits from Saddleback BBQ’s Lansing and Okemos location will go towards Mental Health America.

On 6 News at 11 we speak to a family member who says the man in the video is diagnosed as bi-polar and has been in a manic state since November.

Right now, he is at the Ingham County Jail facing a felony charge of fleeing and eluding.