LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Nov. 14th is National Pickle day! According to the Department of Agriculture the average American eats about 9lbs of pickles of year.

To celebrate, Firehouse Subs is celebrating by giving away candles designed to look like the 5-gallon buckets that firehouse pickles come in. What do you have to do to get one? According to a press release all you have to do is visit the firehouse subs website at noon today.