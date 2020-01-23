TODAY: Rep. Slotkin continues “Costs of Care” series

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 27 million people across the country didn’t have health insurance last year. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

So today, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is working to shine a light on this ongoing issue.

“People don’t realize how important taking care of their teeth is and how that goes down to heart, kidney, liver, all kind of other problems,” said Jim Gilmore, the executive director of VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton.

When it comes to healthcare, Slotkin says dentistry is something that often gets overlooked.

“If someone has real problems with their teeth, they may not be going out for a job interview or interviewing well, if they’re in pain constantly, how can they concentrate, so it helps get people back into the labor force,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin toured VINA Community Dental Center today as part of her “Costs of Care” series. The non-profit offers all hygiene appointments for only $25.

It’s something Gilmore says makes a major difference.

“We’re very concerned about senior issues, how Medicare in the future is going to coordinate,” said Gilmore.

But not everyone qualifies for this type of care. Last month, House Democrats passed a bill that would lower prescription drug costs.

President Trump and other Republicans are expected to push back on it though, supporting a competing health care bill in the Senate.

But Slotkin says she’s going to continue fight for what she thinks is right.

“We have a lot of people in the 8th district who are paying more in health care and prescription drugs than they are in their mortgage. It’s to make sure that we understand this is for most people one of the biggest bills in their lives,” said Slotkin.

Slotkin’s “Costs of Care” series continues tomorrow. She’ll visit Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to talk about the issues physicians are facing there.