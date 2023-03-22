EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo recently received a special, cheesy delivery from guard Tyson Walker.

Izzo has hinted at a pizza wager he had with Walker that was related to getting him back to New York City, his hometown. Izzo held up his end of the bargain, leading the Spartans to a victory over the No. 2 seed Marquette, so it was Walker’s turn to repay the favor.

A video shared on the Michigan State Men’s Basketball Facebook page shows Walker, equipped with two pizza boxes, approaching a table that Izzo is eating at.

After exchanging hellos with Izzo, Walker opens the box, revealing a New York Style pizza.

Walker’s surprise comes ahead of MSU’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden.

MSU defeated Marquette to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, with a final score of 69-60.

Izzo laughs at Walker’s reveal, and the camera shows that the pizzas came from Denino’s, a pizza place in the Greenwich Village.

The tip-off time for Thursday’s game is at 6:30 p.m.