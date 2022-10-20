EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking with the media Thursday to preview the 2022-23 basketball season.

The Spartans are coming off a 23-13 season where they lost in the second round to Duke. While MSU does have a lot of returning talent, many players will be stepping into bigger roles.

The top three scorers from last season’s team have all moved on, leaving big shoes to fill for Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, and more.

This will be Izzo’s 28th season at the helm, but the first in many years without assistant coach Dwayne Stephens by his side. The former assistant left this off-season for a head coaching opportunity with Western Michigan University.

