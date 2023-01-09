EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking with the media Monday after his team beat arch-rivals Michigan 59-53.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Spartans. Despite a lackluster offensive performance from both sides, the Spartans were able to pull off the win with solid performances from A.J. Hoggard and Malik Hall. Both guys had 15 points.

However, it was the lowest-scoring game for either team this season. Michigan made 19 of 55 attempts (34.5%) and 3 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line. The Spartans were 21-for-56 shooting and 6 for 19 from 3.

Things won’t get any easier for the Spartans after the win over the Wolverines. On Tuesday, Michigan State travels to Madison to play the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers.

After that, it’s another road game against Illinois, followed by a home matchup with No. 1 Purdue.

Izzo is expected to speak with the media at 12 p.m. and you can watch the press conference at the top of the page.