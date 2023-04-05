LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The StormTracker 6 Weather Team has officially declared today a Weather Aware Day as the chance for severe weather is closing in on the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the area, set to expire at 4 p.m.

That includes Ingham, Eaton, Jackson, Clinton and Barry counties.

Thunderstorms are expected to move through mid-Michigan in the late morning to early afternoon.

With these storms, we have the threat of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible during this timeframe as well. After the initial line of storms moves through, another will follow.

There is a chance that this second line could have severe potential. However, the main threats are, currently, just damaging wind and heavy rain.