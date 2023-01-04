GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring a towing vessel that partially sank Tuesday on a river in the Port of Milwaukee.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard was notified around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that a towing vessel called the Michigan had begun taking on water and had partially sunk in approximately 26 feet of water on the Kinnickinnic River, which flows into Lake Michigan.

“At this point in time, the Coast Guard’s focus is the marine environmental protection and the potential waterway impacts,” Capt. Seth Parker, commander of Sector Lake Michigan, said in a statement.

The Michigan is a 112-foot tug barge that can carry up to 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel. As of now, there is no evidence that the boat is leaking any fuel, but crews have deployed about 100 feet worth of booms to absorb material as a preventative measure.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Milwaukee Harbor Patrol also responded to the scene, along with officials from U.S. Venture, which owns the boat. U.S. Venture has contracted a salvage company to help remove the barge.