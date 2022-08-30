IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — According to an email sent to parents in Ionia Public Schools, a toy gun was found on a school bus Tuesday morning.

School leaders say an early elementary school student was found to have a cowboy-like toy pistol in their possession.

The district said at no time were any students or staff members in danger.

“We are grateful that our staff promptly followed our protocols and procedures,” said the post.

The statement also said that any kind of weapon replica, even if it is a toy, is not allowed on District transportation or campus, and will result in discipline for the student involved.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” the post concluded.