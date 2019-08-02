TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Harrison Road detour starts Monday in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Harrison Road will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday morning.
The road just north of Michigan Ave. will close at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday August 5th and is scheduled to re-open the following Monday by 5:00 a.m.
One lane of eastbound and westbound traffic on Michigan Ave. will remain open at all times. Access to business located on Harrison Road will also be accessible.
The closure is part of the Infrastructure Restructure Project.
