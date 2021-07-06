Traffic Advisory: River Trail Bridge closure

FILE-In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo people queue in a traffic jam when commuting to Frankfurt, Germany. The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Germany “systematically and persistently” exceeded limits on nitrogen dioxide, a harmful gas produced by diesel engines, in many regions between 2010 and 2016.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the City of Lansing’s Public Service Department, the River Trail Bridge will be closed for replacement and rehabilitation.

Located under Cesar Chavez Avenue in Old Town, the expected completion date of the bridge has yet to be determined. Updates on the bridge will be provided as soon as information is available.

Detours for pedestrian traffic are mentioned above. To learn more, contact the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456.

To see the full advisory, click here.