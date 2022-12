DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A driver was arrested in DeWitt Township on Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon.

Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing Post pulled over a car driving on US-27 near State Road in DeWitt Township for a traffic violation on Wednesday night.

While conducting the stop, police found that the 29-year-old driver was in possession of an illegal handgun.

The driver was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Clinton County Jail.