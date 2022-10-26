Photo is courtesy of the Ionia Co. Sheriff’s Office

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A pickup truck hauling four cars on a trailer overturned on its side Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the crash at around 5:08 a.m.

The truck and trailer were heading west on I-96 near Kent Street in Portland Township when it lost control due to the rain and wet roads.

The truck left the road and detached from the trailer, which then turned on its side.

The driver and truck passenger were unharmed in the crash.

I-96 was shut down for cleanup but has since been reopened.