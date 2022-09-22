JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Jackson County investigated a train derailment Wednesday night.

Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.

The train was heading west, containing multiple cars of cargo.

Though the train car detached and was off the tracks, it was still upright.

The derailed car contained sugar, and luckily, there was no spillage.

Schuette says that there was no HAZMAT emergency and that no one was injured in the derailment.

Amtrak was alerted of the accident and responded to the scene to evaluate the damage.

The rail line has since been shut down, and it is unknown when it will be reopened.

The derailment is still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grass Lake Fire and Rescue team helped with the investigation.