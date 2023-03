The Cooper’s hawk that was trapped in a parking garage in downtown East Lansing. (City of East Lansing/Photo)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A young Cooper’s hawk that was trapped in the stairwell of a parking garage in downtown East Lansing was rescued on Thursday.

East Lansing city staff discovered the trapped hawk in the stairwell of the Charles Street Garage.

The city staff member then reached out to Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center for assistance.

A member of the animal rehab center’s team was able to locate and guide the hawk out of the stairwell and help it fly to freedom.