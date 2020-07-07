DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Trees at a local park in the Village of Dimondale were spray-painted over the weekend.
The city posted four photos on its official Facebook page of the trees in Danford Island Park.
Officials are asking for any information about the vandalism. Anyone with information can call (517) 646 – 0230, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or send an e-mail.
Trees vandalized at a local park in Dimondale
