Trees vandalized at a local park in Dimondale

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) - A two-year-old wandering the streets with his faithful dog was a concern for a local citizen who called Ingham County Central Dispatch.

The Lansing Police responded and found the child who was not injured.

The child was unable to give officers his address or parents' phone number, but a quick-thinking officer noticed the dog had an Ingham County Dog License on his collar.

With the help of Ingham County Animal Control Dispatch, Lansing Police was able to get the name of the dog’s owner, address, and phone number so the child could safely be reunited with his parents.

"Major kudos to the dog, “Chase” for babysitting his boy while he went for a stroll," said Heidi Williams, Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter Director. "Chase is the hero in all of this!”