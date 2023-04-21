The rifle and drugs that were seized by Michigan State Troopers and the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post and narcotics detectives seized a 9mm rifle, heroin, cocaine, crack, and meth from a home in Jackson County.

Officials said a search warrant was executed by Michigan State Police and the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team on Friday at the Sherman Oaks Manufactured Home Community.

After searching the home, law enforcement took a 9mm rifle, more than an ounce of heroin, over an ounce and a half of cocaine and crack cocaine, and more than 22 and a half ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect in the investigation was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Detectives from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team are requesting multiple felony charges to be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.