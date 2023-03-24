JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A box truck caught fire after an accident on eastbound I-94 and Race Road near Grass Lake on Friday morning.

The box truck was rear ended by a semi truck, causing a fire to ignite that engulfed the entirety of the vehicle.

It’s not clear what caused the semi truck to crash into the box truck.

Thankfully, nobody involved in the accident was seriously injured. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation but was released.

Photos of the Grass Lake and Blackman Township firefighters and public safety officers extinguishing the fire were captured by Jackson County deputy Jacki Hackworth.