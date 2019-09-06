UPDATE: Truck crashes into Lansing Family Dollar, possibly hit another building before

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A truck slammed into a closed Family Dollar building on the 5000 block of S. Cedar Street just north of E. Jolly Road.
Police officers and the fire department are on the scene.
An ambulance was on the scene earlier, but has left.
Earlier, a vehicle struck the Victory Clinical Services building on Cloverland Dr. and S. Cedar St. which is about one block away from this incident.
Victory Clinical Services is located on the 4900 block of S. Cedar Street and closes at noon on Fridays.
Our WLNS Photojournalist was on the scene and we are trying to get confirmation if the two incidents are related, police were unable to comment.
We have put in a call to the Lansing Police Department to confirm details on this story.
This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.
