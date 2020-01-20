Truck falls through ice on closed Eaton County road

Legendary American astronaut Buzz Aldrin is celebrating his 90th birthday today.

Aldrin was one of the Apollo 11 crew that made history for being the first humans to land on the moon.

Aldrin, alongside fellow crew member Neil Armstrong, touched down on the lunar surface on July 20th, 1969, inside the Lunar Module "Eagle."

During the landing, Michael Collins was piloting the Command Module "Columbia" alone in orbit above the moon.