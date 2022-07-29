LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A truck had its roof ripped off after it got stuck under a bridge near Potter Park.

The bridge is on South Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Road and Lindbergh Drive.

Lansing police tell 6 News the bridge did not suffer any structural damage and there were no injuries in the accident.

However, as you can see in the photos, the truck did get quite a bit of damage, especially to the roof.

The truck was temporarily stuck under the bridge, but has since been pulled out. The accident also caused quite a bit of traffic.