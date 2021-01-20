Truckers help police take on human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and this week the Michigan State Police is teaming up with its counterparts in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio to promote awareness of the problem and how to look for signs of trafficking on the road.

Also participaing in this effort is the group www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org which teaches freight drivers how to spot and report signs of human trafficking on the job. If you would like to learn more about local efforts to stop human trafficking click here. humantraffickinghotline.org