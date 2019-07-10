Trump Unity Bridge Divides small town

A controversial float painted with Trump sayings like “build a wall” and “drain that swamp” is coming to a small town in Shiawassee County.

It’s called the Trump Unity Bridge, but its causing division in the Village of Byron.

Shiawassee County Commissioner Cindy Garber contacted the person in charge of the Trump Unity Bridge and was excited that it was coming to the towns Family Fun Day.

“We’re Special ya know, we get to have this guy come that has been everywhere and he chooses to come here to this small town.”

But that quickly changed when she received a phone call from Byron School Superintendent last night. Garber claims Patricia Murphy-Alderman told her the float is divisive, and that she would gather a committee to see if it would be allowed in the parade.

“And then my comment was… or do you arbitrarily just decide who can or cannot participate,” said Garber.

Murphy-Alderman said that’s not the case. This is the first year the Superintendent has had to take over monitoring the parade, and she is following protocol by seeing if there needs to be extra safety precautions because of the controversial content of the float.

“It’s not about personal agendas, or personal views. It’s about what is best for our community,” said Murphy-Alderman.

And she feels what’s best for the community is keeping the Byron Family Fun Day… fun.

Ultimately the Trump Unity Bridge will be allowed in the parade if they register day of.