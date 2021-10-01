Tufted deer born at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Potter Park Zoo welcomed a female tufted deer fawn to their zoo.

She is the first successful tufted deer born at the zoo since the species came there in 2019.

The tufted deer fawn weighed a healthy approximate three and a half pounds at birth, according to an examination conducted by the zoo’s veterinarian Director of Animal Health Dr. Ronan Eustace.

“The fawn was on her feet within hours after birth, and has been cautiously exploring her exhibit since,” said Pat Fountain, Animal Care Supervisor. “For a newborn, she is very brave and inquisitive”.

If you have never seen a tufted deer, they are born with white spots that go away after around six months. Females usually hide their babies during the day, and males do not play a large role in raising them.

Tufted deer are native to forested regions of China, and are in decline due to habitat destruction and overharvesting for hide.

This is why, Lucy, a tufted deer was transferred from Zoo Tampa, and recommended to breed with Dezi (Male tufted deer) through the Tufted Deer Species Survival Plan. Lucy gave birth to the new tufted deer fawn at the zoo.

A name has not been determined yet.

Lucy and her fawn are on exhibit now, so zoo goers can experience their presence.