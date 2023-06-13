A photo shows the area where officials recovered the stolen cars.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two people are in police custody and five stolen vehicles have been recovered after a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a car at around 12:32 p.m. Tuesday. The traffic stop led Lansing police to a home on the 200 block of Cavanaugh Road.

At the home, officers discovered five stolen vehicles, including a stolen SUV.

Two people were arrested in connection to the stolen vehicles.

The stolen vehicles were being loaded onto tow trucks as 6 News reporters arrived at the scene. One flatbed truck contained four motorcycles.

This is a developing story. Check out tonight’s 6 News at 11 broadcast for more.