Two cars badly damaged in South Lansing

Many people worry about becoming forgetful as they age and think it is the first sign of Alzheimer's disease.

Sometimes forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging, according to the National Institute on Aging which is part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Although some forgetfulness comes with age, don't ignore changes in memory or thinking that concern you. Talk with your doctor if you notice you have more serious memory problems than normal.

How can you tell the difference between mild forgetfulness and serious memory problems like Alzheimer's disease?