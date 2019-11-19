Two cars badly damaged in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police blocked off a portion of West Holmes Road in Lansing tonight as they investigate a major traffic crash.
Two cars were badly damaged after an accident around the 3400 block of West Holmes Road which happened just after 9:00 p.m.
The incident occurred in a residential area on the south side of Lansing just East of Waverly Road.
A WLNS photographer is on the scene and says one sedan is in the middle of the road and another vehicle is behind a nearby house. No damage to any houses is visible from the road.
Police have not released any information about the drivers or whether they were injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
