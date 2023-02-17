DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County woman was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Dimondale home, Michigan State Police said.

The 18-year-old woman was found dead in a home on the 100 block of Cherry Street at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

6 News first heard about this incident when a shelter-in-place was issued early Thursday morning.

The victim was in a relationship with 24-year-old Jeremy Arthur Wood, the suspect in the case who was also found dead Thursday.

Officials aren’t naming the victim at the request of her family.

Officers were called to the home after the suspect’s mother heard a gunshot and called 911. Police showed up and found the woman’s body.

Police then went out and tried to find the suspect, who was threatening suicide, MSP said. While they were looking for him, they heard a gunshot.

Officers then searched the area and found Wood dead, MSP said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after it was issued.