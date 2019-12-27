UPDATE: Two dead in Clinton County fatal crash

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) --- Mid-Michigan's health care leader is revealing some positive new data. According to Sparrow Hospital's annual 3rd quarter report the total number of drug related deaths are down across five counties.

Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Eaton and Shiawassee are the five counties included in this report. This is the annual third quarter report which lasted from July 1. until Sep. 30.