UPDATE: Two dead in Clinton County fatal crash

WATERTOWN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A two vehicle crash this afternoon resulted in the death of two people.
The two vehicle crash happened on Francis Road at Clark Road between a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford pickup.
The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was pronounced dead at Sparrow Hospital.
The driver of the truck was treated at the scene and released, according to a press release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation and names are being withheld until the families are notified.
