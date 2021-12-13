Two drivers under the influence crash into each other in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say two cars crashed into each other in Hillsdale Sunday and both of the drivers were under the influence.

A 23-year-old driver from North Adams was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and for Resisting and Obstructing, and was lodged after being medically cleared.

The other driver, a 25-year-old from Montpelier, Oh. was arrested for OWI as well and lodged.

This information comes from the Michigan State Police First District Twitter page.

